Aeroflot adjusts Moscow – Seoul S20 operations

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in recent schedule update revised the seasonal 2nd daily Moscow Sheremetyevo – Seoul Incheon flight, for summer 2020 season. Previously scheduled from 01JUN20, SU252/253 is now scheduled to operate from 12JUN20, until 30SEP20.



Previously reported on Airlineroute, the 2nd daily SU252/253 will be operated by A350-900XWB in summer 2020, replacing A330-300 in 2019.



SU252 SVO0800 – 2245ICN 359 D

SU250 SVO2045 – 1110+1ICN 77W D



SU251 ICN0145 – 0515SVO 359 D

SU251 ICN1300 – 1630SVO 77W 234

SU251 ICN1310 – 1630SVO 77W x234