United schedules 787-8 Chicago – San Francisco service in S20

United Airlines in summer 2020 season plans to add Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Chicago O’Hare – San Francisco route, currently scheduled from 04JUN20 to 17AUG20. The 787-8 aircraft operates this route on daily basis.
UA305 ORD1535 – 1819SFO 788 D
UA705 SFO2300 – 0458+1ORD 788 x6
UA724 SFO2300 – 0458+1ORD 788 6
