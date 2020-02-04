United Feb/Mar 2020 China / Hong Kong service changes as of 02

United Airlines starting tomorrow (05FEB20) is cancelling on service to/from Mainland China, currently planned between 05FEB20 and 28MAR20, US departure. Affected routes include the following.



Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

Newark – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

San Francisco – Chengdu 3 weekly

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 daily

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily



Planned service adjustment for Hong Kong as follows:

Newark – Hong Kong 3 weekly service cancelled (from 07FEB20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (from 17FEB20)