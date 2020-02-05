Sichuan Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Long-Haul changes as of 0200GMT 05FEB20

Sichuan Airlines in the last few days filed long-haul service changes for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 0200GMT 05FEB20 as follows.
Note as the airline did not announce firm cancellations, most routes listed with “service removed” represents they are not available for reservation for the moment.
Chengdu – Auckland 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Cairo 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Dubai 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Guangzhou – Saipan 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Hangzhou – Los Angeles 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Helsinki – Copenhagen 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Istanbul 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Jinan – Los Angeles 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Melbourne 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed (3U continues to operate 1-stop via Guiyang, 2 weekly)
Chengdu – Prague 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Chengdu – St. Petersburg 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Shanghai Pu Dong – Saipan 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Tel Aviv 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chengdu – Vancouver 12FEB20 – 23MAR20 2 weekly service removed (3U continues to operate 1-stop via Shenyang, 1 weekly)
Chengdu – Yinchuan – Dubai 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
Chongqing – Sydney11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed
