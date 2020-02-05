Sichuan Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Long-Haul changes as of 0200GMT 05FEB20

Sichuan Airlines in the last few days filed long-haul service changes for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 0200GMT 05FEB20 as follows.



Note as the airline did not announce firm cancellations, most routes listed with “service removed” represents they are not available for reservation for the moment.



Chengdu – Auckland 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Cairo 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Dubai 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Guangzhou – Saipan 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Hangzhou – Los Angeles 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Helsinki – Copenhagen 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Istanbul 15FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Jinan – Los Angeles 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Melbourne 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed (3U continues to operate 1-stop via Guiyang, 2 weekly)

Chengdu – Prague 09FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Rome 31JAN20 – 28APR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Chengdu – St. Petersburg 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Shanghai Pu Dong – Saipan 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Tel Aviv 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chengdu – Vancouver 12FEB20 – 23MAR20 2 weekly service removed (3U continues to operate 1-stop via Shenyang, 1 weekly)

Chengdu – Yinchuan – Dubai 31JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

Chongqing – Sydney11FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service removed

