Virgin Australia ends Sydney – Hong Kong service in early-March 2020

Virgin Australia on Thursday (06FEB20) announced cancellation of Hong Kong service, as the airline operates last Sydney – Hong Kong route on 01MAR20. The airline currently operates this route once daily, on board Airbus A330-200 aircraft.



VA083 SYD1010 – 1635HKG 332 D

VA082 HKG1915 – 0740+1SYD 332 D



The airline on Monday 10FEB20 is operating last Melbourne – Hong Kong flight.