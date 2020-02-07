flyBe adds London – Luxembourg route from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

flyBe in summer 2020 season plans to offer new route to Luxembourg, as the airline schedules London City – Luxembourg service. Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate this route up to 3 times daily, from 29MAR20.

BE1201 LCY0815 – 1025LUX DH4 x6
BE1205 LCY1625 – 1835LUX DH4 x67
BE1209 LCY2005 – 2215LUX DH4 x6

BE1200 LUX0710 – 0730LCY DH4 x7
BE1204 LUX1540 – 1555LCY DH4 x6
BE1208 LUX1920 – 1935LCY DH4 x67

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.