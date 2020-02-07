flyBe adds London – Luxembourg route from late-March 2020

flyBe in summer 2020 season plans to offer new route to Luxembourg, as the airline schedules London City – Luxembourg service. Dash8-Q400 aircraft will operate this route up to 3 times daily, from 29MAR20.
BE1201 LCY0815 – 1025LUX DH4 x6
BE1205 LCY1625 – 1835LUX DH4 x67
BE1209 LCY2005 – 2215LUX DH4 x6
BE1200 LUX0710 – 0730LCY DH4 x7
BE1204 LUX1540 – 1555LCY DH4 x6
BE1208 LUX1920 – 1935LCY DH4 x67
