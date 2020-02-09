WestJet in last week’s schedule update filed Edmonton – Honolulu nonstop service, where the airline intends to operate 1 weekly flight from 12DEC20. For the moment, service is scheduled with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
WS1886 YEG1550 – 2023HNL 7M8 6
WS1887 HNL2200 – 0733+1YEG 7M8 6
WestJet adds Edmonton – Honolulu service from Dec 2020
