China Southern Mar - June 2020 International service changes as of 10FEB20

China Southern as of Monday 10FEB20 filed additional schedule changes for its international operation, for the first half of summer 2020 season. Most short-haul changes is adjusted until late-April 2020, while long-haul changes is scheduled until mid-June 2020.

Further changes for all service listed below remains likely.



Beijing Capital – Seoul Gimpo 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Beijing Capital – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 27APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Dalian – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Guangzhou – Auckland 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 daily

Guangzhou – Delhi eff 29MAR20 737-700 replaces A330, 2 daily

Guangzhou – Dhaka eff 29MAR20 737-800 replaces A330, 1 daily

Guangzhou – Dubai 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Guangzhou – Hanoi 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Guangzhou – Ho Chi Minh City 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Guangzhou – Jakarta 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Guangzhou – Kuala Lumpur 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Guangzhou – Lahore 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Planned service resumption delayed to 29APR20, 3 weekly 787-8

Guangzhou – Los Angeles

eff 30MAR20 CZ327/328 787-9 replaces A380 (Previous plan: 777-300ER)

30MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Guangzhou – Manila 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Guangzhou – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Guangzhou – Moscow Shremetyevo 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR20 A320 replaces 777-300ER/A330-300, 2 daily

Guangzhou – Penang 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Phnom Penh 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Guangzhou – Singapore 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Guangzhou – Sydney 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Guangzhou – Toronto 29MAR20 – 28MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Vancouver 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Guangzhou – Vientiane 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Yangon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Dalian – Niigata 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly

Harbin – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (6 weekly from 25APR20, 7 from 04MAY20)

Mudanjiang – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (4 weekly from 25APR20, 5 from 04MAY20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Ho Chi Minh City 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Shenyang – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Urumqi – Moscow Sheremetyevo Seasonal service begins on 20JUN20, instead of 16MAY20. 4 weekly 737-800

Urumqi – St. Petersburg Seasonal service begins on 20JUN20, instead of 16MAY20. 4 weekly 737-700

Urumqi – Tehran Imam Khomeini 28MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly (The airline also operates 3 weekly 29APR20 – 24MAY20 for seasonal adjustment)



Following flights listed in schedule, however reservation is not available on certain flights):

Beijing Capital – Amsterdam 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Beijing Daxing – Tokyo Haneda 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Changchun – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 29APR20 2 of 9 weekly closed for reservation

Guangzhou – Amsterdam 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Guangzhou – Changsha – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Guangzhou – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Guangzhou – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 29MAY20 3 of 7 weekly closed for reservation

Guangzhou – Rome 29APR20 – 18JUN20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Sanya – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Urumqi – Vienna 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Wuhan – Rome 29APR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Nanning – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Shanghai Pu Dong – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 of 2 daily closed for reservation

Shenyang – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 26MAY20 3 weekly

Urumqi – Islamabad 29MAR20 – 27APR20 2 of 4 weekly

Zhengzhou – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly



No frequency/inventory changes:

Beijing Capital – Tashkent 2 weekly

Changchun – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly

Changsha – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly

Dalian – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Kathmandu 2 daily A319

Guangzhou – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly 777-300ER (seasonal adjustment)

Harbin – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly

Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai 2 daily

Shenyang – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly

Urumqi – Almaty 1 daily

Urumqi – Ashgabat 1 weekly

Urumqi – Bishkek 1 daily

Urumqi – Dushanbe 2 weekly

Urumqi – Tashkent 4 weekly

Urumqi – Tbilisi 3 weekly

Yanji – Seoul Incheon 1 daily

Zhengzhou – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly



Following service cancelled:

Beijing Daxing – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Changchun – Jeju 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly

Changchun – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly

Changsha – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly

Changsha – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly

Dalian – Cheongju eff 29MAR20 2 weekly

Dalian – Jeju 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Dalian – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Dalian – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Dalian – Sapporo New Chitose 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly

Dalian – Toyama 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Adelaide 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 5 weekly

Guangzhou – Busan 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Guangzhou – Cebu 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Chiang Mai 29MAR20 – 29APR20 2 daily

Guangzhou – Christchurch 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Colombo 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Denpasar 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Guangzhou – Frankfurt 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly (replacing 1-stop via Changsha)

Guangzhou – Kota Kinabalu 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Guangzhou – Kunming – Islamabad 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 2 weekly

Guangzhou – Perth 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Guangzhou – Phuket 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Guangzhou – Phu Quoc 29MAR20 – 28APR20 4 weekly

Guangzhou – Siem Reap 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Guiyang – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Sanya – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Shanghai Pu Dong – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Shantou – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Shenyang – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Shenyang – Busan 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly

Shenyang – Jeju 29MAR20 – 29APR20 2 weekly

Shenyang – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Shenyang – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily

Shenzhen – Dubai 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly

Shenzhen – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Shenzhen – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly

Shenzhen – Sydney 29MAR20 – 20JUN20 3 weekly

Urumqi – Baku 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly

Urumqi – Dubai 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 4 weekly

Urumqi – Lahore 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Urumqi – Nur-Sultan 29MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly

Yanji – Busan 29MAR20 – 28APR20 3 weekly

Yanji – Cheongju 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly

Zhengzhou – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 4 weekly

Zhengzhou – Da Nang 29MAR20 – 29APR20 3 weekly

Zhengzhou – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 29APR20 2 weekly

Zhengzhou – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 1 daily



Previously reported status for Wuhan, as reservation closed between late-March and late-June 2020:

Wuhan – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 28APR20 2 daily

Wuhan – Dubai 29MAR20 – 18JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – Ho Chi Minh City 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 daily

Wuhan – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 17JUN20 3 weekly (Service switches to London Gatwick from 19JUN20)

Wuhan – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – Nagoya 2 weekly schedule not listed on/after 29MAR20

Wuhan – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly (Previously highlighted, CZ to operate 777-300ER in summer season, replacing 787-9)

Wuhan – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly

Wuhan – Rome 29MAR20 – 19JUN20 3 weekly

Wuhan – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly

Wuhan – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 4 weekly