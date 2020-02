China / Taiwan Feb - Apr 2020 Cross-Strait service changes as of 11FEB20

Taiwan over the weekend of 08FEB20 issued latest travel restriction, as all cross-strait flights being cancelled from 10FEB20 to 30APR20, except flights for Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Pu Dong and Xiamen.



For Mainland Chinese carriers, schedules currently adjusted until 28MAR20 inclusive.

Air China (CA)

Beijing Capital – Taipei Taoyuan 11 weekly flights with various cancellations on selected dates

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 8 weekly flights with various cancellations on selected dates. Service also switches from A330 to A321

Chengdu – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly cancelled

Chongqing – Taipei Taoyuan 5 weekly cancelled

Hangzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Shanghai Hongqiao – Taipei Song Shan 4 weekly cancelled (from 14FEB20)

Tianjin – Taipei Song Shan 4 weekly cancelled

Wenzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

China Airlines (CI)

China Airlines and subsidiary Mandarin Airlines’ schedule for March and April 2020 is pending

Kaohsiung – Beijing Capital 1 weekly cancelled (Reservation not available 01MAR20 – 30APR20)

Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Cancelled

01MAR20 – 30APR20 Reservation not available



Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Hongqiao

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 6 weekly, selected dates cancelled

01MAR20 – 30APR20 3 of 6 weekly available for reservation



Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 3-4 weekly, selected flights operated by 737-800 and A330-300, instead of 747/777

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu

11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 737-800 replaces A330-300

01MAR20 – 30APR20 1 of 2 weekly available for reservation



Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 15 to 14 weekly (selected flights also cancelled)

01MAR20 – 30APR20 7 of 15 weekly available for reservation



Kaohsiung – Shenzhen 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Changsha 1 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Chongqing 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Guangzhou 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Haikou 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Nanchang 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Qingdao 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Sanya 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Shenzhen 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Wuhan 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Wuxi 4 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Xi’An 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Xuzhou 3 weekly cancelled

China Eastern (MU)

Shanghai Hongqiao – Taipei Song Shan 1 daily service unchanged

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly

Changzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Hefei – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Huai’An – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Kunming – Taichung 1 weekly cancelled

Lanzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Lijiang – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Nanchang – Kaohsiung 2 weekly cancelled

Nanchang – Kunming 3 weekly cancelled

Nanjing – Kaohsiung 3 weekly cancelled

Nanjing – Taichung 1 weekly cancelled

Nanjing – Taipei Taoyuan 8 weekly cancelled

Ningbo – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Qingdao – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Taiyuan – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Tunxi – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Wuhan – Kaohsiung 2 weekly cancelled

Wuhan – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Wuxi – Kaohsiung 3 weekly cancelled

Wuxi – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly cancelled

Xi’An – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Yancheng – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Yinchuan – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

China Southern (CZ)

China Southern already removed all schedules for flights to Taiwan prior to latest travel restriction

Changchun – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Changsha – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Dalian – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Guangzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Guilin – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Guiyang – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Harbin – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Nanning – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Shantou – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Shenyang – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Shenzhen – Taipei Taoyuan 6 weekly cancelled

Wuhan – Kaohsiung 3 weekly cancelled

Wuhan – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Yiwu – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Zhengzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

EVA Air (BR)

Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Hongqiao 10FEB20 – 30APR20 6 weekly service unchanged

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 10FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly unchanged

Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 15 to 7 weekly

Kaohsiung – Guangzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Ningbo 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Chongqing 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Tianjin 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Guangzhou 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Guilin 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Hangzhou 7 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Harbin 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Hohhet 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Jinan 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Taiyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Tianjin 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Tunxi 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Zhengzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Hainan Airlines (HU)

Hainan already removed all schedules for flights to Taiwan prior to latest travel restriction

Beijing Capital – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly cancelled

Guangzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Haikou – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly cancelled

Lanzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Xi’An – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Hebei Airlines (NS)

Hebei already removed all schedules for flights to Taiwan prior to latest travel restriction

Shijiazhuang – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Juneyao Airlines (HO)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Kaohsiung 20FEB20 – 01MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 5 weekly to

11FEB20 – 16FEB20 4 weekly

21FEB20 – 28FEB20 2 weekly

Mandarin Airlines (AE)

Kaohsiung – Xiamen

16FEB20 – 29FEB20 3 weekly cancelled

01MAR20 – 30APR20 1 of 3 weekly available for reservation

Taipei Taoyuan – Xiamen

10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

01MAR20 – 30APR20 2 of 7 weekly available for reservation



Kaohsiung – Changsha 2 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Hangzhou 3 weekly cancelled

Taichung – Hangzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Taichung – Meixian 2 weekly cancelled

Taichung – Ningbo 2 weekly cancelled

Taichung – Wuxi 1 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Fuzhou 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Wenzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Wuhan 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Changchun 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Changsha 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Nanjing 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Ningbo 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Shenyang 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Yancheng 1 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Zhengzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Shandong Airlines (SC)

Jinan – Taipei Taoyuan 6 weekly cancelled

Qingdao – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Yantai – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Shanghai Airlines (FM)

Shanghai Hongqiao – Taipei Song Shan 3 weekly cancelled (from 17FEB20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Song Shan 10 weekly cancelled (from 13FEB20)

Shenzhen Airlines (ZH)

Nanchang – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Nanning – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Nantong – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Quanzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Shenyang – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Shenzhen – Taipei Taoyuan 8 weekly cancelled

Wuxi – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Sichuan Airlines (3U)

Chengdu – Taipei Song Shan 4 weekly cancelled

Chongqing – Taipei Song Shan 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Kunming – Taipei Taoyuan 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Spring Airlines (9C)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Kaohsiung 3 weekly unchanged

Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 5 weekly unchanged

Shijiazhuang – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly cancelled

Yangzhou/Taizhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

UNI Air (B7)

Taipei Song Shan – Xiamen

10FEB20 – 01MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

02MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly



Kaohsiung – Fuzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Hangzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Kunming 2 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Wuxi 2 weekly cancelled

Taichung – Guangzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Taichung – Wuxi 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Hangzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Chongqing 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Dalian 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Fuzhou 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Nanjing 4 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Ningbo 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Qingdao 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Shenyang 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Shenzhen 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Xi’An 2 weekly cancelled

Xiamen Air (MF)

Xiamen – Kaohsiung 16FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 weekly service resumes

Xiamen – Taipei Song Shan 12FEB20 – 03MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Xiamen – Taipei Taoyuan 09FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

Changsha – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly cancelled

Fuzhou – Kaohsiung 1 weekly cancelled

Fuzhou – Taipei Song Shan 6 weekly cancelled

Fuzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily cancelled

Hangzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly cancelled

Quanzhou – Kaohsiung 2 weekly cancelled

Quanzhou – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly cancelled