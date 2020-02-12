Air Busan Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China / Hong Kong changes as of 12FEB20

Air Busan this week filed additional service cuts to Mainland China and Hong Kong. As of 0800GMT 12FEB20, latest adjustment as follows.



Busan – Dayong 28JAN20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Haikou 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 weekly to following

02FEB20 – 15FEB20 4 weekly

16FEB20 – 21MAR20 Cancelled (Previous plan: 3 weekly)



Busan – Macau 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Qingdao

10FEB20 – 26FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

27FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly)



Busan – Sanya 29JAN20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Xi’An 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Busan – Yanji Service reductions

03FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Ningbo 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly service cancelled