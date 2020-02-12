Air Busan Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China / Hong Kong changes as of 12FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Busan this week filed additional service cuts to Mainland China and Hong Kong. As of 0800GMT 12FEB20, latest adjustment as follows.

Busan – Dayong 28JAN20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
Busan – Haikou 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled
Busan – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 weekly to following
02FEB20 – 15FEB20 4 weekly
16FEB20 – 21MAR20 Cancelled (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Busan – Macau 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Busan – Qingdao
10FEB20 – 26FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
27FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce to 4 weekly)

Busan – Sanya 29JAN20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled
Busan – Xi’An 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled
Busan – Yanji Service reductions
03FEB20 – 16FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 2 weekly
17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chengdu 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Ningbo 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Shenzhen 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly service cancelled