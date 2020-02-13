STARLUX Airlines yesterday (12FEB20) announced revised service launch for Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu route. Previously scheduled from 06APR20, the airline now schedules to operate this route from 01JUL20. Airbus A321neo operates this route once a day.
JX781 TPE1515 – 1810CEB 32Q D
JX782 CEB1910 – 2200TPE 32Q D
STARLUX delays Cebu launch to July 2020
Posted
