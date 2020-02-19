Air Canada in recent schedule update moved forward aircraft changes for Vancouver – Hong Kong service, as the Star Alliance carrier operates Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from 01MAR20, instead of 29MAR20.
The month of March 2020 sees 787-9 replaces 777-200LR aircraft. In summer 2020 season, previously reported on Airlineroute, the 787 replaces 777-300ER.
Following schedule effective 08MAR20 – 28MAR20.
AC007 YVR1215 – 1705+HKG 789 D
AC008 HKG1855 – 1530YVR 789 D
Air Canada March 2020 Vancouver – Hong Kong aircraft changes
