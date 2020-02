Vietnam Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Asia frequency changes as of 14FEB20

Vietnam Airlines in recent schedule update filed frequency adjustment on selected service to Asia, for the month of February and March 2020. Planned adjustment as of 14FEB20 as follows.



Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to

17FEB20 – 11MAR20 3 weekly

12MAR20 – 20MAR20 4 weekly



Da Nang – Bangkok Reduce from 7 weekly to

26FEB20 – 05MAR20 6 weekly

06MAR20 – 13MAR20 5 weekly



Da Nang – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 5 weekly

20FEB20 – 12MAR20 3 weekly

13MAR20 – 19MAR20 4 weekly



Hanoi – Bangkok 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (EXCEPT 12MAR20)

Hanoi – Busan A321 replaces 787-9 during following

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 Daily

02MAR20 – 09MAR20 Day x234

14MAR20 – 20MAR20 Day x234



Hanoi – Luang Prabang – Siem Reap Reduce from 5 weekly to

25FEB20 – 09MAR20 3 weekly

10MAR20 – 16MAR20 4 weekly

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Hanoi – Singapore 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (EXCEPT 12MAR20)

Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (EXCEPT 12MAR20)

Ho Chi Minh City – Jakarta 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Phuket 14FEB20 – 11MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Ho Chi Minh City – Singapore Reduce from 3 daily to

17FEB20 – 29FEB20 1 daily

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily



Ho Chi Minh City – Yangon 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly