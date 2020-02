Hainan Airlines S20 Long-Haul Inventory update as of 21FEB20

Hainan Airlines in recent days filed inventory changes for long-haul routes during summer 2020 season. As of 21FEB20, the airline is only displaying full fare class of service available for reservation.



Following routes is displaying only C/Y or C/D/Y/B class available. Selected routes displaying full fare available for reservation between late-March 2020 and mid-June 2020.



Beijing Capital – Brussels 29MAR20 – 07JUN20 5 weekly

Beijing Capital – Calgary 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Beijing Capital – Manchester 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly

Beijing Capital – San Jose 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 5 weekly

Changsha – London Heathrow 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Changsha – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chengdu – Chicago O’Hare 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chengdu – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Chengdu – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 3 weekly

Chongqing – Budapest 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Chongqing – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 09JUN20 2 weekly

Chongqing – Rome 29MAR20 – 09JUN20 2 weekly

Guiyang – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly

Haikou – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Brussels 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly (only displaying C/Y/B/H-class available)

Shenzhen – Madrid 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 10JUN20 3 weekly

Shenzhen – Rome 29MAR20 – 11JUN20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Vancouver 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Vienna 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Zurich 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Xi’An – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Xi’An – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Xi’An – Rome 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly



Following routes not available for reservation:

Changsha – Sydney 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly

Haikou – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 14JUN20 2 weekly

Haikou – Sydney 29MAR20 – 11JUN20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Auckland 29MAR20 – 13JUN20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly

Shenzhen – Cairns 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly



Routes not listed above is represents reservation available in all fare classes.