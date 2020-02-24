Delta March - May 2020 Europe aircraft changes

Delta Air Lines in recent schedule update filed operational aircraft to Europe, as a result of cancelled service to China until late-April 2020. Planned operational aircraft changes as follow.
Atlanta – London Heathrow
DL030/031 31MAR20 – 20MAY20 777-200LR replaces -200ER
DL032/033 767-400ER replaced by following
31MAR20 – 30APR20 777-200ER
01MAY20 – 19MAY20 A350-900XWB
Detroit – Amsterdam 02MAR20 – 31MAR20 DL136/137 A350-900XWB replaces A330-300 (A350 service increases to 3 daily)
Detroit – London Heathrow 01APR20 – 20MAY20 DL016/017 A350-900XWB replaces 767-400ER
Detroit – Paris CDG 02MAR20 – 30APR20 DL098/099 A350-900XWB replaces 767-300ER
Seattle – Amsterdam A330-900neo replaces A330-300 on following (Previously reported)
02MAR20 – 29MAR20 DL142/143 replacing A330-300
30MAR20 – 30APR20 DL144/145 replacing 767-300ER
