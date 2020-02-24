Thai AirAsia X starting this week is offering scheduled charter service on Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukushima route, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. This route will be served twice weekly, from 24FEB20 to 23APR20.
XJ824 DMK0230 – 1030FKS 333 14
XJ825 FKS1230 – 1655DMK 333 14
Thai AirAsia X adds Fukushima charters Feb - Apr 2020
