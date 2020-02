UAE Carriers closes Iran bookings from late-Feb 2020

Various carriers in the United Arab Emirates as of 25FEB20 has closed reservation for flights to Iran, effective 26FEB20. This includes Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia. For the moment there are no end dates for the reservation closure.

Emirates

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 13 weekly

flydubai

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 3 weekly



Reported yesterday, flydubai has closed reservation for following routes from 25FEB20:

Dubai – Isfahan 3 weekly

Dubai – Lar 3 weekly

Dubai – Mashhad 1 daily

Dubai – Shiraz 3 weekly

Air Arabia

Sharjah – Lar 3-5 weekly

Sharjah – Mashhad 4 weekly

Sharjah – Shiraz 5 weekly

Sharjah – Tehran Imam Khomeini 4 weekly