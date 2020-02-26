South African Airways Network Restructure from March 2020

South African Airways earlier this month announced network restructure, as the airline cancels 8 routes from late-Feb 2020. Additional route is also cancelled by late-March 2020.



Johannesburg – Accra – Abidjan 3 weekly A330 service operates until 27FEB20 (SAA continues to serve Accra on/after 29FEB20)

Johannesburg – Durban up to 39 weekly service operates until 29FEB20

Johannesburg – East London 14 weekly service operates until 29FEB20

Johannesburg – Guangzhou Highlighted in press statement earlier this month as cancelled route, SAA never launched this service on 12JAN20

Johannesburg – Hong Kong Planned service resumption from 01MAR20 is cancelled, previously scheduled 4 weekly

Johannesburg – Luanda 4 weekly A320 service operates until 29FEB20

Johannesburg – Munich 1 daily service operates until 02MAR20

Johannesburg – Ndola 3 weekly A319/320 service operates until 27FEB20

Johannesburg – Port Elizabeth 13 weekly service operates until 28FEB20

Johannesburg – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily service operates until 31MAR20