Qatar Airways March 2020 Mainland China / Hong Kong changes as of 25FEB20

Qatar Airways in the last few days revised planned changes to Mainland China and Hong Kong. The oneWorld member now plans to resume service to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai from mid-March 2020, instead of 01MAR20. Aircraft changes for Hong Kong is also extended until mid-March.



Planned adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.



Doha – Beijing Capital 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (Previously to resume from 01MAR20)

Doha – Chengdu eff 02APR20 Service resumes with A330-200 operates 3 weekly (Previously to resume from 02MAR20)

Doha – Chongqing eff 01APR20 Service resumes with A330-300 operates 3 weekly (Previously to resume from 02MAR20)

Doha – Guangzhou 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 A330-200/-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (Previously to resume from 01MAR20)

Doha – Hangzhou eff 01APR20 A330-300 Service resumes with 777-300ER operates 4 weekly (Previously to resume from 01APR20)

Doha – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 Aircraft change remains in effect, 777-300ER replaced by

QR816/815 777-300ER and 787-8

QR818/817 A350-900XWB



Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 16MAR20 – 01APR20 A330-200/-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily (Previously to resume from 01MAR20)