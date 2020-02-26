Philippine Airlines S20 Davao – Manado service update as of 25FEB20

Philippine Airlines in the last few days filed additional changes for its planned Davao – Manado service, as the airline completed schedule update. Operational frequency is now displaying 3 weekly, instead of previously filed 4. Planned service launch on 17MAY20, instead of 29MAR20, remains unchanged. This route is operated by PAL Express Dash8-Q400 aircraft.



PR2979 DVO0930 – 1115MDC DH8 247

PR2980 MDC1215 – 1400DVO DH8 247