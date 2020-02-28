Bulgaria Air cancels Milan service Feb/Mar 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Bulgaria Air earlier this week announced cancellation of Sofia – Milan Malpensa service for 5-week period. The airline is cancelling this service from 24FEB20 to 27MAR20, previously served 3 times weekly with Embraer E190 and Airbus A319 aircraft.

FB455 SOF0745 – 0855MXP E90 2
FB455 SOF1620 – 1730MXP E90 57

FB456 MXP0950 – 1250SOF E90 2
FB456 MXP1815 – 2120SOF E90 7
FB456 MXP1820 – 2120SOF E90 5

