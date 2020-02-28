Korean Air April 2020 International service changes as of 27FEB20

By Jim Liu

Korean Air this week filed initial changes for International service for the period of 29MAR20 – 25APR20. This also includes service to Busan for entire summer 2020 season. As of 27FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.

Busan – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled
Busan – Da Nang 29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled
Busan – Fukuoka 29MAR20 – 29AUG20 2 daily cancelled
Busan – Nagoya eff 04JUN20 Planned 1 daily cancelled
Busan – Taipei Taoyuan 29MAR20 – 25APR20 1 daily cancelled
Busan – Tokyo Narita 29MAR20 – 29AUG20 2 daily cancelled
Seoul Gimpo – Osaka Kansai 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 737-900 replaces 777-200ER, 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 27APR20 Planned 5th weekly cancelled during this period
Seoul Incheon – Boston 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 08APR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 29MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Da Lat 29MAR20 – 25APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (Except 14APR20)

Seoul Incheon – Delhi eff 29MAR20 Previously not reported, 787-9 replaces A330-300, 1 daily (No frequency changes)
Seoul Incheon – Dubai 29MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Guam 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (Except 10APR20 / 14APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 daily
Seoul Incheon – Istanbul 29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Kagoshima Planned service resumption (3 weekly) from 29MAR20 cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Komatsu 07MAR20 – 02JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 29MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Madrid 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa 07MAR20 – 25APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 23APR20 KE085/086 3 weekly 777-300ER replaces 7 weekly A380 (Overall reduce from 10 to 7 weekly)
Seoul Incheon – Niigata 07MAR20 – 01MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Okayama 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 29MAR20 – 22APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 21 to 10 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 29MAR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Tel Aviv 24FEB20 – 27APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Vienna 29MAR20 – 26APR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 03APR20 – 25APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Zagreb 29MAR20 – 24APR20 3 weekly cancelled

This list excludes service to/from Mainland China. Previously reported, most cancellations or service reductions has been extended to 25APR20. Various routes not mentioned above means there are no frequency reductions during this period.