Lufthansa Group suspends Iran bookings in April 2020 as of 01MAR20

Lufthansa Group in last week’s inventory update suspended reservation for flights to Iran, previously scheduled to resume on 29MAR20. Following service between 29MAR20 and 30APR20 is no longer available for reservation, as of 01MAR20.

Austrian

Vienna – Tehran Imam Khomeini 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily A320/321 closed for booking



Lufthansa

Frankfurt – Tehran Imam Khomeini 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily A330 closed for booking