Silver Airways to conclude San Juan-based Saab 340

Silver Airways starting this month (March 2020) is gradually replacing San Juan-based Saab 340 operations in The Caribbean, initially with ATR72-600, followed by ATR42-600 from April 2020. The fleet change is expected to be completed by July 2020. Planned introduction of ATR42/72 operation as follows.



ATR72-600

San Juan – St. Croix eff 04MAR20 6 weekly (7 weekly from 05APR20)

San Juan – St. Thomas eff 04MAR20 2 daily



ATR42-600

San Juan – Anguilla eff 06JUL20 4 weekly (Last Saab 340 service on 05JUL20, also the airline’s overall San Juan-based Saab 340 service)

San Juan – Antigua eff 05JUL20 2 weekly (Last Saab 340 service on 01JUL20, overall service reduces from 4 to 2 weekly)

San Juan – Dominica eff 05JUN20 1 daily (Last Saab 340 service on 04JUN20)

San Juan – St. Croix eff 05APR20 3 weekly (2 daily from 06JUL20; Last Saab 340 service 04JUL20)

San Juan – St. Kitts eff 05APR20 4 weekly (7 weekly from 07JUL20; Last Saab 340 service 04JUL20)

San Juan – St. Maarten eff 06JUN20 2 weekly (Last Saab 340 service on 02JUN20)

San Juan – Santiago eff 05UN20 5 weekly (Last Saab 340 service on 04JUN20)

San Juan – Tortola eff 04APR20 17 weekly (Last Saab 340 service on 04JUL20)

St. Croix – St. Thomas eff 05APR20 3 weekly (2 daily from 06JUL20; Last Saab 340 service on 04JUL20)