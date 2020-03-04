SAS cancels Hong Kong service in March 2020

SAS starting tomorrow is cancelling Copenhagen – Hong Kong service, previously operated by a mix of Airbus A330 and A340 aircraft. The Star Alliance carrier on Wednesday (04MAR20) removed reservation and schedule listing from 05MAR20 to 31MAR20, while service between 01APR20 and 02MAY20 (CPH departure) is not available for reservation.



Following schedule is effective for the month of April 2020.



SK965 CPH2100 – 1345+1HKG EQV x125

SK966 HKG0100 – 0700CPH EQV x347



Separately, the airline’s Copenhagen – Beijing Capital and Copenhagen – Shanghai Pu Dong service is not available for reservation for travel between 29MAR20 and 02MAY20 (CPH departure).