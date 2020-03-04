Uzbekistan Airways March 2020 Network changes as of 03MAR20

Uzbekistan Airways since last week gradually cancelled selected service due to recent development, affecting service to Japan, Saudi Arabia and Japan. Latest adjustment as follows.



Tashkent – Jeddah 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Reservation is closed on/after 29MAR20)

Tashkent – Rome 01MAR20 – 01APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 weekly (This seasonal service will operate from 02APR20 instead of 01MAR20)



Reported yesterday, the airline is cancelling Tashkent – Seoul Incheon service for the month of March 2020, previously scheduled 7 weekly.