Mexican carrier Volaris in partnership with Vacation Express during summer 2020 season is introducing new scheduled charter flight to the US, operated by Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned new scheduled charter service includes the following.
Cancun – Atlanta 22MAY20 – 01AUG20 1 weekly A320
Cancun – Kansas City 22MAY20 – 07AUG20 1 weekly A320
Cancun – Memphis 23MAY20 – 25JUL20 1 weekly A320
Los Cabos – Atlanta 22MAY20 – 31JUL20 1 weekly A320
Volaris schedules new US charters in S20
