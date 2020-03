Asiana Airlines further expands Europe Mar/Apr 2020 service reductions

Asiana Airlines on late-Friday 06MAR20 announced additional service reductions for Europe, as the airline cancels service for Paris and London, between mid-March 2020 and late-April 2020. Latest European service adjustment as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Barcelona 09MAR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly 10MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 10MAR20 – 24APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul 03MAR20 – 24APR20 6 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly 06MAR20 – 28MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Lisbon 09MAR20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Seasonal scheduled charter ends 3 weeks earlier)

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow

07MAR20 – 16MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 24APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG

08MAR20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

16MAR20 – 24APR20 5 weekly cancelled



Seoul Incheon – Rome

07MAR20 – 11APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly 06MAR20 – 28MAR20)

12APR20 – 18APR20 6 weekly cancelled

19APR20 – 24APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Venice 04MAR20 – 24APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: until 28MAR20)