brussels airlines March 2020 Europe / Middle East frequency adjustment as of 06MAR20

brussels airlines this past week filed frequency changes for European service, as well as Middle East. Following frequency comparison is based on weekly frequencies filed in the OAG as of 23FEB20 vs 08MAR20, for the period of 01MAR20 – 28MAR20. As usual additional change remains highly possible.



Total number of weekly flights comparison (23FEB20 vs 08MAR20) for Brussels departure to Europe and Middle East:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 653 > 630

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 655 > 535

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 650 > 493

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 653 > 465



Brussels – Barcelona Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 16 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 21 weekly



Brussels – Basel/Mulhouse 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 6 weekly

Brussels – Berlin Tegel Reduce from 32 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 22 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 21 weekly



Brussels – Bilbao Reduce from 12 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 11 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly



Brussels – Billund Reduce from 13 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Brussels – Birmingham Reduce from 22 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 19 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 17 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 13 weekly



Brussels – Bologna Reduce from 6 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 5 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 2 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly



Brussels – Bristol 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 2 weekly

Brussels – Budapest Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Brussels – Copenhagen 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 21 weekly

Brussels – Edinburgh Reduce from 12 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Brussels – Florence 08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Brussels – Geneva Reduce from 40 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 38 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 34 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 30 weekly



Brussels – Gothenburg 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 16 weekly

Brussels – Hamburg 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 15 weekly

Brussels – Hannover Reduce from 6 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 2 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Brussels – Ljubljana 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Brussels – London Heathrow 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 20 to 15 weekly

Brussels – Lyon Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 16 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Brussels – Manchester Reduce from 19 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 16 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly



Brussels – Marseille 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 8 weekly

Brussels – Milan Linate Reduce from 18 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 11 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 6 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Brussels – Milan Malpensa

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 4 weekly



Brussels – Moscow Sheremetyevo Reduce from 5 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 4 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 weekly



Brussels – Nice

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 15 to 13 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Brussels – Prague Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 16 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 17 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly



Brussels – Rome Reduce from 24 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 19 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 12 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly



Brussels – Stockholm Bromma

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 15 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 13 weekly



Brussels – Strasbourg 5 weekly flights scheduled for the week of 08MAR20 cancelled

Brussels – Tel Aviv 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 12 to 8 weekly

Brussels – Toulouse Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Brussels – Turin

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly



Brussels – Venice Reduce from 17 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 14 weekly

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 11 weekly



Brussels – Vienna Reduce from 20 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 15 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly



Brussels – Vilnius 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly