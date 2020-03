Eurowings March 2020 Europe frequency changes as of 06MAR20

Eurowings last week filed frequency adjustment for European service for the month of March 2020. Following frequency comparison is based on weekly frequencies filed in the OAG as of 23FEB20 vs 08MAR20, for the period of 01MAR20 – 28MAR20. As usual additional change remains highly possible.



Total number of weekly flights comparison for all Eurowings service (23FEB20 vs 08MAR20) within Europe:

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 3659 > 3389

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3667 > 3145

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 3685 > 3075

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 3688 > 2968



Notable frequency increase:

Cologne – Edinburgh Increase from 2 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 3 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 4 weekly



Frequency reductions:

Berlin Tegel – Cologne Reduce from 64 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 55 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 58 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 53 weekly



Berlin Tegel – Dusseldorf Reduce from 60 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 47 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 52 weekly



Berlin Tegel – Stuttgart Reduce from 58 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 47 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 53 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 56 weekly



Cologne – Bologna Reduce from 4 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 1 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Cancelled

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 1 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Cologne – Budapest 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Cologne – Dresden 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Cologne – Hamburg Reduce from 44 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 32 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 37 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 36 weekly



Cologne – Leipzig Reduce from 8 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly



Cologne – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 12 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 3 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 1 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Cologne – Munich

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 27 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 29 to 28 weekly



Cologne – Naples Reduce from 3 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 1 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Cologne – Nice

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled



Cologne – Prague 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Cologne – Zurich Reduce from 25 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 20 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 22 weekly



Dusseldorf – Barcelona Reduce from 12 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly



Dusseldorf – Basel/Mulhouse Reduce from 11 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 9 weekly



Dusseldorf – Birmingham Reduce from 22 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 21 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly



Dusseldorf – Bologna Reduce from 11 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 9 weekly

08MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Dusseldorf – Budapest 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 10 weekly

Dusseldorf – Copenhagen Reduce from 18 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 16 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly



Dusseldorf – Dresden Reduce from 24 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 21 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 19 weekly



Dusseldorf – Gdansk 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Geneva Reduce from 18 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 16 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 13 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly



Dusseldorf – Gothenburg Reduce from 18 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 16 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Dusseldorf – Gran Canaria 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Dusseldorf – Hamburg Reduce from 53 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 44 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 50 weekly



Dusseldorf – Krakow 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Dusseldorf – Leipzig Reduce from 23 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 22 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 19 weekly



Dusseldorf – Lyon Reduce from 19 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 17 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly



Dusseldorf – Manchester Reduce from 23 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 22 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly



Dusseldorf – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 30 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 21 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 15 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 14 weekly



Dusseldorf – Munich Reduce from 32 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 27 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 26 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 21 weekly



Dusseldorf – Newcastle 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Dusseldorf – Nuremberg Reduce from 22 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 20 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly



Dusseldorf – Paris CDG Reduce from 23 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 20 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 17 weekly



Dusseldorf – Prague Reduce from 19 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 17 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly



Dusseldorf – Rome Reduce from 12 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 10 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly



Dusseldorf – Stockholm Arlanda 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 13 to 11 weekly

Dusseldorf – Stuttgart Reduce from 20 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 19 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 18 weekly



Dusseldorf – Venice Reduce from 3 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 1 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Dusseldorf – Vienna Reduce from 31 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 28 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 27 weekly



Dusseldorf – Wroclaw 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Dusseldorf – Zurich Reduce from 28 weekly to

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 24 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 22 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 21 weekly



Hamburg – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 12 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 10 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 1 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Hamburg – Nuremberg Reduce from 20 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 18 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 15 weekly



Hamburg – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 12 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Hamburg – Stuttgart

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 53 to 49 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 67 to 62 weekly



Hamburg – Zurich 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 20 to 16 weekly

Munich – Dortmund Reduce from 22 weekly to

08MAR20 – 21MAR20 20 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 18 weekly



Munich – Hamburg Reduce from 28 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 24 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 21 weekly



Stuttgart – Bremen

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 22 to 18 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 22 to 17 weekly



Stuttgart – Brussels Reduce from 16 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 11 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly



Stuttgart – Budapest

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 16 weekly

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly



Stuttgart – Dresden 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 9 weekly

Stuttgart – Hannover Reduce from 20 weekly to

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 15 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 16 weekly



Stuttgart – Leipzig

15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 8 weekly

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 6 weekly



Stuttgart – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 17 weekly to

01MAR20 – 07MAR20 11 weekly

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 1 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Stuttgart – Naples 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Stuttgart – Pristina

08MAR20 – 14MAR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 8 weekly



Stuttgart – Timisoara 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Vienna – Hannover 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 23 to 20 weekly