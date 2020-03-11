Korean carriers remove Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8I schedule in March 2020

Korean carriers Asiana Airlines and Korean Air in the last few days filed additional changes to its Airbus A380 operation, as well as the latter’s Boeing 747-8I service. For most of March 2020, both carriers will suspend operations for both aircraft type on temporary basis. Latest adjustment as of 0700GMT 11MAR20 as follows.
Asiana Airlines
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-200ER replaces A380
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 12MAR20 – 28MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 on OZ202/201 (777-200ER on 12MAR20. From the same date overall frequency reduces from 2 to 1 daily until 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Sydney 07MAR20 – 28MAR20 Overall service, operated by A380, cancelled (A380 continues to list from 29MAR20 to 11MAY20, however Business Class bookings is closed)
Korean Air
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces 747-8I on KE53/54 (Previously reported, service reduces from 7 to 4 weekly)
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380 on KE11/12 (Previously scheduled until 08MAR20)
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 09MAR20 – 25APR20 777-300ER replaces A380 on KE81/82
Seoul Incheon – Sydney Service temporary cancelled. Currently scheduled to resume on 16MAR20 with A380 (4 weekly), switching to A330-300 from 30MAR20, a seasonal adjustment