American Airlines NS20 International Long-Haul changes as of 10MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

American Airlines on Tuesday (10MAR20) provided service update to its planned International network changes, for Northern summer 2020 season. Planned changes as follow.

Charlotte – Barcelona 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Charlotte – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Chicago O’Hare – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled
Chicago O’Hare – Venice 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong
03FEB20 – 01JUL20 1 daily cancelled
02JUL20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome
29MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 24APR20)
02JUL20 – 17AUG20 Planned 2nd daily with 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 14APR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon
04MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9 (787-9 operates 02MAY20 – 06MAY20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 31MAR20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda
eff 29MAR20 Planned 1 daily 777-300ER unchanged, replacing 1 of 2 daily Tokyo Narita service
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita
eff 29MAR20 Planned reduction from 2 to 1 daily unchanged
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9

Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
Los Angeles – Sydney 01MAY20 – 18MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-9 operating
Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda
eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily unchanged
eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces -9, 2 daily

Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20
Miami – Paris CDG 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Madrid 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled
New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)
New York JFK – Rome 29MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (AA originally planned to start seasonal service from 29MAR20 instead of 03MAY20)
Philadelphia – Rome 10MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled

Previously reported changes:
Boston – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 daily 777-200ER
Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating
Chicago O’Hare – Budapest eff 07MAY20 4 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – Krakow eff 07MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route
Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA046/047 777-200ER replaces 787-9
Chicago O’Hare – Prague eff 08MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 09SEP20 – 26SEP20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv eff 09SEP20 New route, 4 weekly 787-9
Los Angeles – Auckland 07OCT20 – 23OCT20 Seasonal service operates 3 weeks earlier than planned, 787-8 replaces -9
Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA136/135 777-200ER replaces -300ER
Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 29MAR20 1 daily service cancelled
Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled
Miami – Lima eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily
Philadelphia – Amsterdam 28MAR20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8
Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 05JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 4 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Philadelphia – Bologna Seasonal service cancelled in S20, previously scheduled 4 weekly from 04JUN20
Philadelphia – Casablanca 04JUN20 – 08SEP20 3 weekly 757, new route
Philadelphia – Dublin 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 A330-300 replaces -200, 1 daily
Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 3 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating
Philadelphia – Manchester 787-8 replaced by following
28MAR20 – 06APR20 767-300ER
07APR20 – 06MAY20 A330-200
07MAY20 – 24OCT20 767-300ER

Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)
Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 757, replacing Dallas – Reykjavik
Philadelphia – Zurich 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 787-8 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed A330-200