American Airlines NS20 International Long-Haul changes as of 10MAR20

American Airlines on Tuesday (10MAR20) provided service update to its planned International network changes, for Northern summer 2020 season. Planned changes as follow.



Charlotte – Barcelona 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-200 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Charlotte – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 28MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8/-9 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Venice 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 04JUN20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Hong Kong

03FEB20 – 01JUL20 1 daily cancelled

02JUL20 – 23OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Rome

29MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 24APR20)

02JUL20 – 17AUG20 Planned 2nd daily with 787-8 cancelled



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Santiago de Chile 14APR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Seoul Incheon

04MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9 (787-9 operates 02MAY20 – 06MAY20)



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Shanghai Pu Dong 31MAR20 – 23OCT20 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Haneda

eff 29MAR20 Planned 1 daily 777-300ER unchanged, replacing 1 of 2 daily Tokyo Narita service

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 777-300ER



Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tokyo Narita

eff 29MAR20 Planned reduction from 2 to 1 daily unchanged

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces 787-9



Los Angeles – Beijing Capital 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Hong Kong 03FEB20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 31JAN20 – 23OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

Los Angeles – Sydney 01MAY20 – 18MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-9 operating

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda

eff 29MAR20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily unchanged

eff 07MAY20 787-8 replaces -9, 2 daily



Miami – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

Miami – Montevideo eff 07MAY20 Year-round service converts to Northern summer only. Service to resume on 18DEC20

Miami – Paris CDG 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Madrid 07MAY20 – 03JUN20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 01MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Previously scheduled until 24APR20)

New York JFK – Rome 29MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (AA originally planned to start seasonal service from 29MAR20 instead of 03MAY20)

Philadelphia – Rome 10MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily A330-300 cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Boston – London Heathrow eff 28MAR20 Service resumption since March 2013, 1 daily 777-200ER

Chicago O’Hare – Barcelona Service operates from 06APR20, instead of 03MAY20, 787-8 operating

Chicago O’Hare – Budapest eff 07MAY20 4 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – Krakow eff 07MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA046/047 777-200ER replaces 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Prague eff 08MAY20 5 weekly 787-8, new route

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Amsterdam 09SEP20 – 26SEP20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Dublin Service operates from 07MAY20, instead of 06JUN20, 787-9 operating

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Tel Aviv eff 09SEP20 New route, 4 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Auckland 07OCT20 – 23OCT20 Seasonal service operates 3 weeks earlier than planned, 787-8 replaces -9

Los Angeles – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AA136/135 777-200ER replaces -300ER

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita eff 29MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Miami – Cordoba eff 06MAY20 3 weekly 767 service cancelled

Miami – Lima eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Philadelphia – Amsterdam 28MAR20 – 04JUN20 A330-200 replaces 787-8

Philadelphia – Berlin Tegel eff 05JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 4 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Philadelphia – Bologna Seasonal service cancelled in S20, previously scheduled 4 weekly from 04JUN20

Philadelphia – Casablanca 04JUN20 – 08SEP20 3 weekly 757, new route

Philadelphia – Dublin 29MAR20 – 06MAY20 A330-300 replaces -200, 1 daily

Philadelphia – Dubrovnik eff 04JUN20 Seasonal service increase from 3 to 7 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Philadelphia – Manchester 787-8 replaced by following

28MAR20 – 06APR20 767-300ER

07APR20 – 06MAY20 A330-200

07MAY20 – 24OCT20 767-300ER



Philadelphia – Prague 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 767-300ER replaces A330-200 (Previously 767 filed for entire summer season)

Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 04JUN20 New route, 1 daily 757, replacing Dallas – Reykjavik

Philadelphia – Zurich 07MAY20 – 04JUN20 787-8 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing previously filed A330-200