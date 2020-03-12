Eastern Airways schedules new domestic UK routes from mid-March 2020

Eastern Airways this week resumed independent operation, followed by the end of franchise service under flyBe’s brand. The airline has announced the addition of 4 routes previously served by flyBe, gradually commencing from next week. Planned new routes as follows.



Birmingham – Aberdeen eff 16MAR20 10 weekly ATR72-600

Southampton – Belfast City eff 23MAR20 6 weekly ATR72-600 (7 weekly from 11APR20)

Southampton – Manchester eff 16MAR20 11 weekly Embraer E170

Southampton – Newcastle eff 16MAR20 11 weekly Embraer ERJ145