French Bee on Friday (13MAR20) filed service change to Tahiti, where it currently operates Paris Orly – San Francisco – Papeete routing. For 15/16MAR20, the airline’s Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre – Papeete routing. Schedule on/after 20MAR20 is pending.
BF710 ORY1740 – 2130PTP2245 – 0545+1PPT 359 15MAR20
BF711 PPT0800 – 0150+1PTP0315+1 – 1620+1ORY 359 16MAR20
French Bee 15/16MAR20 Tahiti service changes
