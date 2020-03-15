Ural Airlines last week announced planned International routes cancellations, mostly scheduled in the second quarter of 2020. Based on the airline’s announcement on 13MAR20, planned cancellations as follows.
Ekaterinburg – Barcelona 01MAY20 – 12MAY20 1-2 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Beijing Daxing 10MAY20 – 27JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Beijing Daxing – Phuket 10MAY20 – 28JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Harbin 10MAY20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Munich 10MAY20 – 27JUN20 1 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Paris CDG 10MAY20 – 27JUN20 1 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Rome 10MAY20 – 28JUN20 2 weekly cancelled
Ekaterinburg – Xi’An – Phuket 10MAY20 – 27JUN20 2 weekly cancelled
Irkutsk – Beijing Daxing 10MAY20 – 27JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Krasnodar – Rimini 25APR20 – 23MAY20 1-2 weekly cancelled
Krasnoyarsk – Harbin 10MAY20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Bordeaux 12MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Ekaterinburg – Ordos – Bangkok 10MAY20 – 24OCT20
Moscow Domodedovo – Mumbai Planned service launch from 31MAR20 cancelled, 4 weekly
Moscow Domodedovo – Novosibirsk – Harbin 10MAY20 – 24OCT20
Moscow Domodedovo – Rimini 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 3-4 weekly cancelled
Moscow Domodedovo – Venice 12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 weekly cancelled
Moscow Zhukovsky – Milan Malpensa 25APR20 – 31MAY20 Service launch delayed, 3 weekly
Moscow Zhukovsky – Rome 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly cancelled
Vladivostok – Beijing Daxing 10MAY20 – 27JUN20 3 weekly cancelled
Vladivostok – Harbin 10MAY20 – 24OCT20 2 weekly cancelled
Ural Airlines S20 International service cancellations as of 13MAR20
Posted
Ural Airlines last week announced planned International routes cancellations, mostly scheduled in the second quarter of 2020. Based on the airline’s announcement on 13MAR20, planned cancellations as follows.