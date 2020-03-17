Cayman Airways suspends International service for 3-week period from 23MAR20

By Jim Liu

Cayman Airways on Monday (16MAR20) announced cancellation of all International service for 3-week period, as airports at Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac closes inbound and outbound passenger traffic. At the same time domestic operations will be limited. 

The latest decision will be in effect from 2359LT 22MAR20 to 2359LT 12APR20. 

Based on OAG schedules data as of 15MAR20, Cayman Airways’ International operation for the week of 29MAR20, consisting 38 weekly departure from Cayman Islands, as follows.

Grand Cayman – Denver 2 weekly
Grand Cayman – Havana 3 weekly
Grand Cayman – Kingston 8 weekly (Including 2 weekly to Montego Bay)
Grand Cayman – La Ceiba 2 weekly
Grand Cayman – Miami 13 weekly
Grand Cayman – New York JFK 5 weekly
Grand Cayman – Tampa 5 weekly

The airline’s domestic network includes the following, which will have restricted operation:
Grand Cayman – Cayman Brac
Grand Cayman – Little Cayman
Cayman Brac – Little Cayman

