Qatar Airways NS20 Network changes as of 19MAR20

Qatar Airways this week filed various service change across its network, gradually commencing this weekend. Planned service adjustment is in effect until June 2020, based on current update. Planned adjustment as of 0900GMT 19MAR20 as follows.



Additional adjustment remains highly possible.



Doha – Adelaide

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

01APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating



Doha – Algiers

18MAR20 – 02JUN20 5 weekly cancelled

03JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)

Doha – Amman 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 daily cancelled

Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Ankara

20MAR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled

02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Previously scheduled from 17MAY20)

Doha – Athens

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged



Doha – Bangkok 11MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily (6 from 11MAR20 – 15MAR20)

Doha – Barcelona

QR141/142 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled

QR137/138

22MAR20 – 20APR20 1 daily cancelled

21APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



QR145/146

1 daily A350-900XWB normal operation until 20APR20

22APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB in June 2020



Doha – Basra 18MAR20 – 24MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Reservation closed 25MAR20 – 30APR20)

Doha – Beijing Capital

03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating



Doha – Beirut

19MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled (QR in March gradually reduced service from 4 to 1 daily)

30MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily

01APR20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 25 to 21 weekly



Doha – Belgrade

19MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

26MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged



Doha – Berlin Tegel

02APR20 – 31MAY20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily



Doha – Birmingham 23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: eff 25MAY20)

Doha – Brussels

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce form 8 to 6 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly, 3 of 7 weekly operated by 787-8, instead of 777-300ER

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)



Doha – Budapest

23MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating

eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)

Doha – Cardiff 23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating

Doha – Cape Town

23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB



Doha – Casablanca 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Cebu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (Previous plan: eff 08APR20; service resumption since March 2012)

Doha – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Chicago O’Hare 21MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A350-1000XWB operates 4 of 5 weekly from 01APR20 to 30APR20

Doha – Chongqing 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Clark

14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly



Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha Service cancelled on 27MAR20

Doha – Colombo

11MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 daily

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily

eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20



Doha – Copenhagen

22MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating

02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Da Nang

19MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled

02APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating

Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating

Doha – Denpasar 21MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – Dhaka

12MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily



Doha – Djibouti

11MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

19MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 31JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 19MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Dublin

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Dubrovnik eff 01JUL20 New route, 5 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08OCT20, previously scheduled from 18MAY20)

Doha – Edinburgh

22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating



Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating

Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Doha – Erbil 18MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled

Doha – Faisalabad 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Frankfurt 20MAR20 – 30JUN20 QR067/068 A350-1000XWB replaces A380

Doha – Geneva 23MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Doha – Gothenburg 20MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Guangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Hanoi 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Helsinki 20MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (selected week 11 weekly)

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh 22MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (selected weeks 5 weekly)

Doha – Hong Kong

QR816/815

16FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER and 787-8 replaces 777-300ER only

12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled



QR818/817 16FEB20 – 15MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER



Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen

15MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

19MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

25MAR20 – 31MAY20 18-21 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Izmir

21MAR20 – 04MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

05MAY20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating



Doha – Jakarta 19MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – Johannesburg 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Johannesburg – Durban 22MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone 23MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Karachi 12MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Kathmandu

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 18 weekly



Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe

Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha 26MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

Doha – Kochi 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Doha – Kozhikode 12MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Doha – Krabi 29MAR20 – 18APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A350-900XWB)

Doha – Kuala Lumpur 16MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – Kuwait City

14MAR20 – 25MAR20 10 daily cancelled

26MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 4 daily

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 10 to 5 daily

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 6 daily

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 9 daily



Doha – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Lagos 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20

Doha – Lahore 23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Larnaca 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

Doha – Lisbon

23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly, 11 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating



Doha – London Gatwick 23MAR20 – 26MAR20 Temporary cancelled

Doha – London Heathrow

QR005/006 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

QR003/004 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380

QR009/010 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380

QR001/002 20MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

QR007/008 Normal operation, A350-1000XWB operating

A380 service to London Heathrow resumes from 01APR20 as QR011/012



Doha – Los Angeles eff 01MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (no changes)

Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)

Doha – Madrid

20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating instead of A350-900XWB

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily



Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER

Doha – Male 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – Malta

20MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Manchester 23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – Manila 11MAR20 – 30APRR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

Doha – Maputo

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled

eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating



Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha 18MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Melbourne 26MAR20 – 31MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380

Doha – Miami eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly

Doha – Milan Malpensa

11MAR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily



Doha – Mombasa 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Multan 14MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled

Doha – Mumbai 21MAR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Munich 23MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 2 daily (Selected flight operated by 777-300ER)

Doha – Muscat 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 daily (6 from 16MAR20, 5 from 19MAR20, 4 from 20MAR20)

Doha – Nairobi 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Doha – New York JFK 01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)

Doha – Osaka Kansai 06APR20 – 22JUN20 Planned service resumption from 06APR20 unchanged, 4 weekly A350-900XWB instead of 5 weekly. 7 weekly from 23JUN20

Doha – Oslo

20MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Paris CDG

QR039/040 18MAR20 – 01JUL20 777-300ER replaces A380 (Selected dates also operated by A350-900XWB/-1000XWB

QR041/042 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 (Selected dates also operated by 777-300ER and 787-8)

QR037/038 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled (Overall reduce from 3 to 2 daily)



Doha – Penang – Langkawi

23MAR20 – 02APR20 5 weekly cancelled

03APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating

eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating



Doha – Perth 20MAR20 – 30APR20 A380 replaced by 777-300ER, A350-900XWB, A350-1000XWB

Doha – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 01APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Philadelphia eff 01MAY20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily

Doha – Pisa

04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Doha – Prague

23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

eff 24MAY20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)



Doha – Rome 03MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly (8 weekly in May 2020)

Doha – Salalah

23MAR20 – 01APR20 2 daily cancelled

02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly



Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 23MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR operating

Doha – Sarajevo

21MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled

Doha – Sialkot 17MAR20 – 31AR20 5 weekly cancelled

Doha – Singapore 21MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. Various dates only see 1 daily flight, minimal dates 3 daily

Doha – Skopje

18MAR20 – 24MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

08APR20 – 28JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly



Doha – Sohar 23MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Sofia

22MAR20 – 31MAY20 11 weekly cancelled

eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly



Doha – Stockholm Arlanda

22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly

01APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (April/May sees minimum 8 weekly on certain weeks)



Doha – Sulaymaniyah

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly



Doha – Sydney QR908/909 1 daily A380 normal operation

Doha – Tbilisi

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly



Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly

Doha – Thessaloniki 21MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Doha – Thira 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 New seasonal route, 3 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 20MAY20)

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram 11MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Doha – Tokyo Haneda 21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Doha – Trabzon 20MAY20 – 30SEP20 New route, 3 weekly A320

Doha – Tunis

18MAR20 – 01APR20 1 daily cancelled

02APR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Venice

04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)



Doha – Warsaw

15MAR20 – 01MAY20 14-18 weekly cancelled

02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 9-11 weekly

eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)



Doha – Washington Dulles 02APR20 – 30MAY20 3 of 7 weekly A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER

Doha – Windhoek eff 30MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 1 daily from 02JUL20. 787-8 operating

Doha – Yangon

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled

01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Doha – Yerevan

23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)



Doha – Zagreb

21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 6-7 weekly

01APR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled



Doha – Zurich

23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged