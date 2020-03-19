Qatar Airways NS20 Network changes as of 19MAR20

Qatar Airways this week filed various service change across its network, gradually commencing this weekend. Planned service adjustment is in effect until June 2020, based on current update. Planned adjustment as of 0900GMT 19MAR20 as follows.
Additional adjustment remains highly possible.
Doha – Adelaide
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
01APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Algiers
18MAR20 – 02JUN20 5 weekly cancelled
03JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Almaty eff 02JUL20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Initially scheduled from 01APR20, later moved to 04JUN20. Planned increase to 4 weekly cancelled)
Doha – Amman 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 daily cancelled
Doha – Amsterdam 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Ankara
20MAR20 – 01JUN20 1 daily cancelled
02JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Antalya eff 26JUN20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, additional flight operated by A330-200/-300 (Previously scheduled from 17MAY20)
Doha – Athens
14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 3 to 4 daily unchanged
Doha – Bangkok 11MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 daily (6 from 11MAR20 – 15MAR20)
Doha – Barcelona
QR141/142 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 1 daily cancelled
QR137/138
22MAR20 – 20APR20 1 daily cancelled
21APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
QR145/146
1 daily A350-900XWB normal operation until 20APR20
22APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB in June 2020
Doha – Basra 18MAR20 – 24MAR20 2 daily cancelled (Reservation closed 25MAR20 – 30APR20)
Doha – Beijing Capital
03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Doha – Beirut
19MAR20 – 29MAR20 1 daily cancelled (QR in March gradually reduced service from 4 to 1 daily)
30MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily
01APR20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 25 to 21 weekly
Doha – Belgrade
19MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
26MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Planned increase from 7 to 10 weekly unchanged
Doha – Berlin Tegel
02APR20 – 31MAY20 4 of 7 weekly operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 777-300ER
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Birmingham 23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Bodrum 30JUN20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A320 operating (Previous plan: eff 25MAY20)
Doha – Brussels
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce form 8 to 6 weekly, 787-8 replaces A350-900XWB
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 8 to 7 weekly, 3 of 7 weekly operated by 787-8, instead of 777-300ER
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 8 weekly operated by 787-8, replacing A350-900XWB (No changes)
Doha – Budapest
23MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A320 operating
eff 01JUN20 A330 service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)
Doha – Cardiff 23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Cape Town
23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly
eff 03JUN20 QR1371/1372 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8, 3 weekly, overall 7 weekly A350-1000XWB and 3 weekly -900XWB
Doha – Casablanca 18MAR20 – 31MAY20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Cebu eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 787-8 (Previous plan: eff 08APR20; service resumption since March 2012)
Doha – Chengdu 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Chicago O’Hare 21MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly. A350-1000XWB operates 4 of 5 weekly from 01APR20 to 30APR20
Doha – Chongqing 03FEB20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Clark
14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Doha – Clark – Davao – Doha Service cancelled on 27MAR20
Doha – Colombo
11MAR20 – 19MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 daily
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 3 daily
eff 01JUL20 5th daily service commences on this date, instead of 29MAR20
Doha – Copenhagen
22MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 18 to 5 weekly, 787-8 operating
02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 18 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Da Nang
19MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled
02APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-1000XWB operating
Doha – Dar es Salaam eff 01JUN20 1 daily nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Kilimanjaro. 787-8 operating
Doha – Denpasar 21MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Dhaka
12MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily
Doha – Djibouti
11MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
19MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
01APR20 – 31JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Djibouti – Mogadishu 19MAR20 – 01APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Dublin
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Dubrovnik eff 01JUL20 New route, 5 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 08OCT20, previously scheduled from 18MAY20)
Doha – Edinburgh
22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
29MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 14 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
Doha – Entebbe eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly flights no longer extends to Kigali, 787-8 operating
Doha – Entebbe – Kigali – Doha 23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Erbil 18MAR20 – 31MAR20 17 weekly cancelled
Doha – Faisalabad 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Frankfurt 20MAR20 – 30JUN20 QR067/068 A350-1000XWB replaces A380
Doha – Geneva 23MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled
Doha – Gothenburg 20MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Guangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Hangzhou 03FEB20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Hanoi 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Helsinki 20MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (selected week 11 weekly)
Doha – Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh 22MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (selected weeks 5 weekly)
Doha – Hong Kong
QR816/815
16FEB20 – 11MAR20 777-300ER and 787-8 replaces 777-300ER only
12MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR818/817 16FEB20 – 15MAR20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Isfahan 26FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen
15MAR20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
19MAR20 – 24MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
25MAR20 – 31MAY20 18-21 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Izmir
21MAR20 – 04MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
05MAY20 – 25JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A320 operating
Doha – Jakarta 19MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Johannesburg 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Johannesburg – Durban 22MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Johannesburg – Gaborone 23MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Karachi 12MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Kathmandu
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 21 to 18 weekly
Doha – Kigali eff 02JUL20 3 of 7 weekly operates as nonstop terminator, replacing 1-stop via Entebbe
Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam – Doha 26MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily 787-8 cancelled
Doha – Kochi 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Doha – Kozhikode 12MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Krabi 29MAR20 – 18APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating (selected dates A350-900XWB)
Doha – Kuala Lumpur 16MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Kuwait City
14MAR20 – 25MAR20 10 daily cancelled
26MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 4 daily
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 10 to 5 daily
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 10 to 6 daily
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 11 to 9 daily
Doha – Kyiv Borispil 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Lagos 24MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Lagos – Accra eff 17JUN20 Lagos – Accra sector begins on 17JUN20, instead of 15APR20
Doha – Lahore 23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Larnaca 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Lisbon
23MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
eff 01JUN20 Increase from 7 to 12 weekly, 11 weekly from 05AUG20. 787-8 operating
Doha – London Gatwick 23MAR20 – 26MAR20 Temporary cancelled
Doha – London Heathrow
QR005/006 14MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
QR003/004 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR009/010 19MAR20 – 30JUN20 777-300ER replaces A380
QR001/002 20MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled
QR007/008 Normal operation, A350-1000XWB operating
A380 service to London Heathrow resumes from 01APR20 as QR011/012
Doha – Los Angeles eff 01MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200LR, 1 daily (no changes)
Doha – Luanda eff 14OCT20 New route, 4 weekly 787-8
Doha – Lyon eff 25JUN20 New route, 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled from 23JUN20)
Doha – Madrid
20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-8 operating instead of A350-900XWB
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Malaga 06JUL20 – 31AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 777-200LR operating. Selected dates operated by 777-300ER
Doha – Male 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Malta
20MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Manchester 23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – Manila 11MAR20 – 30APRR20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly
Doha – Maputo
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly cancelled
eff 03JUL20 Planned 4th weekly (and 5th weekly from 05AUG20) unchanged, 787-8 operating
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha 18MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Mashhad 26FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Melbourne 26MAR20 – 31MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380
Doha – Miami eff 01AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces -900XWB, 5 weekly
Doha – Milan Malpensa
11MAR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily
Doha – Mombasa 23MAR20 – 01JUN20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Multan 14MAR20 – 01APR20 4 weekly cancelled
Doha – Mumbai 21MAR20 – 30MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Munich 23MAR20 – 30JUN20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 2 daily (Selected flight operated by 777-300ER)
Doha – Muscat 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 daily (6 from 16MAR20, 5 from 19MAR20, 4 from 20MAR20)
Doha – Nairobi 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily
Doha – New York JFK 01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Doha – Nur-Sultan eff 30JUN20 New route, 2 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 30MAR20)
Doha – Osaka Kansai 06APR20 – 22JUN20 Planned service resumption from 06APR20 unchanged, 4 weekly A350-900XWB instead of 5 weekly. 7 weekly from 23JUN20
Doha – Oslo
20MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Paris CDG
QR039/040 18MAR20 – 01JUL20 777-300ER replaces A380 (Selected dates also operated by A350-900XWB/-1000XWB
QR041/042 19MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-900XWB replaces A380 (Selected dates also operated by 777-300ER and 787-8)
QR037/038 20MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled (Overall reduce from 3 to 2 daily)
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
23MAR20 – 02APR20 5 weekly cancelled
03APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-8 operating
eff 03AUG20 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly, 787-8 operating
Doha – Perth 20MAR20 – 30APR20 A380 replaced by 777-300ER, A350-900XWB, A350-1000XWB
Doha – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 01APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Philadelphia eff 01MAY20 777-300ER replaces A350-900XWB, 1 daily
Doha – Pisa
04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Prague
23MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
eff 24MAY20 Widebody aircraft service increases from 1 to 2 daily (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)
Doha – Rome 03MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 21 to 7 weekly (8 weekly in May 2020)
Doha – Salalah
23MAR20 – 01APR20 2 daily cancelled
02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 23MAR20 – 29JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200LR operating
Doha – Sarajevo
21MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong 03FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Shiraz 26FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A320 cancelled
Doha – Sialkot 17MAR20 – 31AR20 5 weekly cancelled
Doha – Singapore 21MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. Various dates only see 1 daily flight, minimal dates 3 daily
Doha – Skopje
18MAR20 – 24MAR20 4 weekly cancelled
08APR20 – 28JUN20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Doha – Sohar 23MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Sofia
22MAR20 – 31MAY20 11 weekly cancelled
eff 01JUL20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Doha – Stockholm Arlanda
22MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly
01APR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly (April/May sees minimum 8 weekly on certain weeks)
Doha – Sulaymaniyah
18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Sydney QR908/909 1 daily A380 normal operation
Doha – Tbilisi
21MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 daily cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 20-22 to 7 weekly
Doha – Thessaloniki 21MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled
Doha – Thira 01JUL20 – 07OCT20 New seasonal route, 3 weekly A320 (Previously scheduled from 20MAY20)
Doha – Thiruvananthapuram 11MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Doha – Tokyo Haneda 21MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
Doha – Tokyo Narita 23MAR20 – 31MAY20 A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily
Doha – Trabzon 20MAY20 – 30SEP20 New route, 3 weekly A320
Doha – Tunis
18MAR20 – 01APR20 1 daily cancelled
02APR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Venice
04MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled
01MAY20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by 787-8 (A330-200 in October 2020)
Doha – Warsaw
15MAR20 – 01MAY20 14-18 weekly cancelled
02MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 9-11 weekly
eff 01JUL20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly (Previously scheduled from 22MAY20)
Doha – Washington Dulles 02APR20 – 30MAY20 3 of 7 weekly A350-1000XWB replaces 777-300ER
Doha – Windhoek eff 30MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 1 daily from 02JUL20. 787-8 operating
Doha – Yangon
29MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled
01JUN20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Doha – Yerevan
23MAR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled
eff 01JUL20 A330-200/-300 replaces A320, 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 29MAR20)
Doha – Zagreb
21MAR20 – 31MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 6-7 weekly
01APR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled
Doha – Zurich
23MAR20 – 01APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly
01MAY20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly
eff 01AUG20 Planned increase from 14 to 18 weekly unchanged