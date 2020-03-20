Asiana Airlines resumes Hong Kong limited service from late-March 2020

By Jim Liu

Asiana Airlines starting next week is resuming Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong route. Upon service resumption on 24MAR20, the airline will only operate 2 weekly flights, instead of 2 daily flights. This interim schedule is current ly listed until 24APR20.

OZ7213 ICN0900 – 1150HKG 359 25
OZ7223 HKG1315 – 1730ICN 359 25

