China Southern temporary resumes A380 service to Los Angeles for Mar/Apr 2020

China Southern Airlines last week temporary resumed Airbus A380 service on International route, operating Guangzhou – Los Angeles service. The A380 is scheduled from 19MAR20 to 05APR20, operating 3 times weekly.
CZ327 CAN2130 – 1910LAX 380 246 19MAR20 – 28MAR20
CZ327 CAN2130 – 1940LAX 380 357 01APR20 – 05APR20
CZ328 LAX2320 – 0540+2CAN 380 246 19MAR20 – 26MAR20
CZ328 LAX2350 – 0540+2CAN 380 28MAR20
CZ328 LAX2350 – 0540+2CAN 380 246 01APR20 – 05APR20
