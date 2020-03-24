Turkish Airlines 28MAR20 – 17APR20 International operations as of 0530GMT 24MAR20

Turkish Airlines in the last 24 hours filed additional aircraft changes to its planned international service, for the period of 28MAR20 – 17APR20. Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the airline’s international service during this period will only see 5 routes being served. Latest adjustment as of 0530GMT 24MAR20 now displaying long-haul service operated by its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.



Additional changes remain possible.



Istanbul – Addis Ababa 28MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly 737-900ER (2 weekly from 06APR20)

Istanbul – Hong Kong 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Moscow Vnukovo 28MAR20 – 17APR20 1-2 daily A321 (selected dates with 737-800 or A330-300)

Istanbul – New York JFK 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2-3 daily 787-9

Istanbul – Washington Dulles 28MAR20 – 17APR20 6-7 weekly 787-9