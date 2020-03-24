Turkish Airlines 28MAR20 – 17APR20 International operations as of 0530GMT 24MAR20

By Jim Liu

Turkish Airlines in the last 24 hours filed additional aircraft changes to its planned international service, for the period of 28MAR20 – 17APR20. Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, the airline’s international service during this period will only see 5 routes being served. Latest adjustment as of 0530GMT 24MAR20 now displaying long-haul service operated by its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Additional changes remain possible.

Istanbul – Addis Ababa 28MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly 737-900ER (2 weekly from 06APR20)
Istanbul – Hong Kong 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2 weekly 787-9
Istanbul – Moscow Vnukovo 28MAR20 – 17APR20 1-2 daily A321 (selected dates with 737-800 or A330-300)
Istanbul – New York JFK 28MAR20 – 17APR20 2-3 daily 787-9
Istanbul – Washington Dulles 28MAR20 – 17APR20 6-7 weekly 787-9