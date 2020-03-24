Singapore Airlines 29MAR20 – 11APR20 operations as of 1000GMT 24MAR20

Singapore Airlines in the last 24 hours filed updated regular passenger service, for the period of 29MAR20 – 11APR20. With the exception of certain flights being scheduled between 29MAR20 and 31MAR20 (Singapore departure), the airline’s operation will be downsized to just 5 routes (including Silk Air flight), based on schedule listing as of 1000GMT 24MAR20.



As schedule change remains ongoing, further adjustment remains highly possible. For the week of 05APR20, Singapore Airlines (including Silk Air) operates 38 weekly flights, compared to 2078 weekly (15MAR20 OAG schedules data).



Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan 1 weekly A320 (Silk Air aircraft)

Singapore – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-300ER

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly A320 (Silk Air service)

Singapore – Guangzhou 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER



Additional flights scheduled for 29MAR20 – 31MAR20:

Singapore – Hanoi 1 flight on 29MAR20, 777-300

Singapore – London Heathrow

SQ308/319 operates 29MAR20 – 31MAR20, A380

SQ318/321 operates 29MAR20 – 31MAR20, 777-300ER

SQ322/317 operates 29MAR20 – 31MAR20, A380



Separately, SQ306/305 is operated by A350-900XWB from 26MAR20 to 28MAR20.



Singapore – Los Angeles 1 flight on 29MAR20, A350-900ULR

Singapore – Sydney 1 flight on 29MAR20, 777-300

Singapore – Tokyo Haneda 1 flight on 29MAR20, A350-900XWB



The carrier since early-March 2020 gradually reduced planned operation, previously not closely covered on Airlineroute, due to schedule changes occurred on daily basis.