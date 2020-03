Thai AirAsia cancels International service 22MAR20 – 25APR20

Thai AirAsia earlier this week temporary cancelled all International service, affecting nearly 50 routes. The cancellation is in effect from 22MAR20 to 25APR20. Note selected routes listed below has been cancelled prior to 22MAR20.



Following listed frequency is for the week of 26APR20, as of 22MAR20 OAG.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Ahmedabad 1 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Bangalore 1 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Can Tho 2 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Chennai 3 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Da Nang 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Denpasar 9 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Guangzhou 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hanoi 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Ho Chi Minh City 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hong Kong 11 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Jaipur 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Johor Bahru 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kochi 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kolkata 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kuala Lumpur 18 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Kunming 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Luang Prabang 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Macau 10 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Male 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Mandalay 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nha Trang/Cam Ranh 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Penang 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phnom Penh 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shantou 2 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Shenzhen 7 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Siem Reap 21 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Sihanoukville 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Vientiane 14 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Wuhan 4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Xi’An 2 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Yangon 21 weekly

Chiang Mai – Changsha 2 weekly

Chiang Mai – Da Nang 4 weekly

Chiang Mai – Hangzhou 2 weekly

Chiang Mai – Hanoi 7 weekly

Chiang Mai – Hong Kong 4 weekly

Chiang Mai – Taipei Taoyuan 7 weekly

Chiang Rai – Shenzhen 1 weekly

Hat Yai – Kuala Lumpur 7 weekly

Phuket – Hong Kong 4 weekly

Phuket – Siem Reap 3 weekly

Phuket – Singapore 7 weekly

Phuket – Wuhan 2 weekly