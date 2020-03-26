Fiji Airways suspends International service 29MAR20 – 31MAY20

Fiji Airways on Tuesday (24MAR20) announced suspension of all International service, effective from 29MAR20. The airline last week planned to maintain 2 weekly Nadi – Singapore service, however this route has been cancelled earlier this week. The suspension is scheduled until 31MAY20.



The airline today (26MAR20) announced it’ll operate Nadi – Tokyo Narita service on 27/28MAR20, prior to suspension of all International service.



FJ351 NAN1315 – 1930NRT 332 27MAR20

FJ1350 NRT1200 – 2330NAN 332 28MAR20