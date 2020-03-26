British Airways April 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 1335GMT 26MAR20

British Airways this week filed additional update to its planned long-haul schedule, for the period of 29MAR20 – 30APR20. Latest adjustment as of 1335GMT 26MAR20 as follows.



Further changes remain likely, and may be affected by various travel restrictions.



London Gatwick – Antigua 02APR20 – 16APR20 1 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Antigua – Providenciales 29MAR20 – 16APR20 2 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (LGW – Antigua sector cancelled from 02APR20)

London Gatwick – Antigua – St. Kitts 26MAR20 – 17APR20, 2 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (LGW – Antigua sector cancelled from 02APR20)

London Gatwick – Antigua – Tobago 27MAR20 – 16APR20 2 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (LGW – Antigua sector cancelled from 02APR20)

London Gatwick – Bermuda 16APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating (service resumes on 16APR20)

London Gatwick – Bridgetown 02APR20 – 16APR20 11 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Cancun 30MAR20 – 17APR20 5 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Kingston 26MAR20 – 16APR20 4 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Las Vegas 29MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Lima 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Mauritius 24MAR20 – 17APR20 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – New York JFK 29MAR20 – 16MAY20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Orlando

29MAR20 – 13APR20 14 weekly cancelled

14APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER operating



London Gatwick – Punta Cana 29MAR20 – 18APR20 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – San Jose (Costa Rica) 29MAR20 – 30JUN20 2-3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – St. Lucia – Grenada 26MAR20 – 16APR20 2 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – St. Lucia – Port of Spain 27MAR20 – 16APR20 5 weekly 777-200ER cancelled

London Gatwick – Tampa 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi 29MAR20 – 29APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Abuja 29MAR20 – 23APR20 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

London Heathrow – Accra

30MAR20 – 11APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 747-400 operating

12APR20 – 24APR20 Cancelled

25APR20 – 29APR20 777-200ER operates alternating days



London Heathrow – Atlanta 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Austin 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Baltimore/Washington 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Bangalore

22MAR20 – 14APR20 1 daily cancelled

15APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to alternating days, A350-1000XWB operating



London Heathrow – Bangkok 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 29MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Service operates 4 weekly in May 2020)

London Heathrow – Boston 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly, 787-9 replaces 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 18APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating (service resumes on 18APR20)

London Heathrow – Cairo 02APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to alternating days, 787-8 operating (service resumes on 02APR20)

London Heathrow – Calgary

29MAR20 – 20APR20 4 weekly cancelled

19APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating



London Heathrow – Cape Town

29MAR20 – 06APR20 Reduce from 10 weekly to alternating days, 747-400 operating

07APR20 – 17APR20 Service cancelled

18APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 10 weekly to alternating days, 747-400 operating



London Heathrow – Charleston SC 29MAR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Chennai 23MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 30MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, BA295/294 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Denver 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Doha 18APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 787-9 (selected dates operated by 787-8; service resumes on 18APR20)

London Heathrow – Dubai

31MAR20 – 24APR20 3 daily cancelled

25APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Durban 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

London Heathrow – Houston 29MAR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Hyderabad

22MAR20 – 14APR20 1 daily cancelled

15APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-8/-9 operating



London Heathrow – Islamabad eff 05APR20 3 weekly 787-8 (service resumes on 05APR20)

London Heathrow – Jeddah 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Johannesburg

29MAR20 – 17APR20 2 daily cancelled

18APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 747-400 operating



London Heathrow – Kuala Lumpur

29MAR20 – 18APR20 1 daily cancelled

19APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-9 operating



London Heathrow – Kuwait City 13APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating (service resumes on 13APR20)

London Heathrow – Lagos

29MAR20 – 24APR20 1 daily cancelled

25APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 777-200ER replaces 747-400



London Heathrow – Las Vegas 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Los Angeles

29MAR20 – 03APR20 3 daily cancelled

04APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 787-9 operating (Previous plan: 747-400)



London Heathrow – Mahe Island 01APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Mexico City 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-9 operating

London Heathrow – Miami 29MAR20 – 30APR20 3 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Montreal

29MAR20 – 17APR20 Service cancelled

18APR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 787-8 operating



London Heathrow – Mumbai

23MAR20 – 14APR20 Service cancelled

15APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly, 787-8 replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Muscat Seasonal service now discontinued on 28MAR20, instead of 18APR20

London Heathrow – Nairobi 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman

23MAR20 – 12APR20 5 weekly cancelled

13APR20 – 02MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 3-class 777-200ER operating



London Heathrow – Nashville 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Newark 29MAR20 – 30APR20 13 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – New Orleans 29MAR20 – 30APR20 6 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – New York JFK 31MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 55 to 14 weekly, 777-200ER/-300ER operating (Previous plan: 747-400/777-200ER)

London Heathrow – Osaka Kansai 28MAR20 – 29APR20 4 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Philadelphia 29MAR20 – 30APR20 10 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Pittsburgh 29MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled

London Heathrow – Phoenix 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Rio de Janeiro Galeao

31MAR20 – 22APR20 Service cancelled

23APR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 7 weekly to alternating days, 787-8 operating



London Heathrow – Riyadh 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 747-400 operating (777-200ER on 29/30MAR20 and from 26APR20)

London Heathrow – San Diego 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – San Francisco

29MAR20 – 03APR20 service cancelled

04APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 747-400 operating



London Heathrow – San Jose CA 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Santiago de Chile

29MAR20 – 04APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating

05APR20 – 22APR20 Service cancelled

23APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-9 operating



London Heathrow – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 01APR20 – 22APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

London Heathrow – Seattle 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 28APR20 Reduce from 1 daily to alternating days, 787-8 operating

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong 29MAR20 – 01MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Service operates 3 weekly in May 2020)

London Heathrow – Singapore 29MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

London Heathrow – Singapore – Sydney 1 daily 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 19 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER/A350-1000XWB operating

London Heathrow – Tokyo Haneda 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

London Heathrow – Toronto

29MAR20 – 17APR20 2 daily cancelled

18APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-1000XWB operating



London Heathrow – Vancouver 31MAR20 – 17APR20 1 daily 747-400 cancelled

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, planned A350-1000XWB service now scheduled on 01APR20, instead of 29MAR20