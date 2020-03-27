Singapore Airlines 12APR20 – 30APR20 Long-Haul Preliminary operation as of 27MAR20

Singapore Airlines in recent days filed preliminary changes for long-haul operation, for the period of 12APR20 – 30APR20. Planned operation as of 1300GMT 27MAR20 as follows. The airline will file additional changes in the next few weeks.



Singapore – Auckland 3 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Brisbane 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Johannesburg 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Johannesburg – Cape Town 1 daily A350-900XWB

Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER

Singapore – Los Angeles 1 daily A350-900XWB

Singapore – Manchester 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Melbourne 1 daily 777-300ER

Singapore – Newark 1 daily A350-900XWB

Singapore – San Francisco 10 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Seattle 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Sydney 7 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Tokyo Narita – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER