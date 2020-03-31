United temporary cancels Federated States of Micronesia scheduled service 29MAR20 – 10APR20

United Airlines has further revised its operation for the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), as the Star Alliance carrier suspended all flights due to local states’ travel restriction. All States in the FSM as a result loses scheduled passenger service for 2 weeks (Kosrae for up to 5 weeks, except one-time flight on 13/14APR20).



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei

On 30MAR20, the airline operated as Guam – Pohnpei – Chuuk – Guam triangle routing, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

UA155 GUM0825 – 1134PNI 73G

UA154 PNI1358 – 1403TKK1511 – 1638GUM 73G



Service on 04APR20, 06APR20 is cancelled, and set to resume on 11APR20. Previously reported, this routing will serve 2 weekly flights instead of 1, until 30APR20. On 13/14APR20, United will operate one-time Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu service.



Guam – Yap

Service cancelled on 29MAR20 and 05APR20. Service resumes on 12APR20 with 1 weekly flight for the rest of April, instead of 2.