Swiss extends interim long-haul adjustment to early-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Swiss International Air Lines has extended long-haul service adjustment. The airline originally planned to operate Zurich – Newark route as its sole long-haul service for the period of 29MAR20 – 19APR20, this is now extended to 02MAY20.

Airbus A340-300 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly. Selected dates may see A330-300 operating.

LX018 ZRH1720 – 2010EWR 343 357
LX019 EWR2155 – 1140+1ZRH 343 357

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway 

Register now

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.