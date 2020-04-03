Swiss extends interim long-haul adjustment to early-May 2020

Swiss International Air Lines has extended long-haul service adjustment. The airline originally planned to operate Zurich – Newark route as its sole long-haul service for the period of 29MAR20 – 19APR20, this is now extended to 02MAY20.



Airbus A340-300 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly. Selected dates may see A330-300 operating.



LX018 ZRH1720 – 2010EWR 343 357

LX019 EWR2155 – 1140+1ZRH 343 357