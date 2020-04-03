KLM in early-April 2020 scheduled charter service to Australia, where the airline schedules Amsterdam – Kuala Lumpur – Sydney route, on board Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. Operational schedule as follows.
KL827 AMS2050 – 1450+1KUL0650+2 – 1650+2SYD 772 02APR20
KL827 AMS2050 – 1450+1KUL0650+2 – 1750+2SYD 772 06APR20
KL828 SYD1540 – 2200KUL2320 – 0600+1AMS 772 05APR20 / 09APR20
KLM schedules Australia charters in early-April 2020
