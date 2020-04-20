SAS week of 19APR20 operations

SAS earlier this month further reduced network offering, as the airline only focusing on domestic routes within Denmark, Norway and Sweden, as well as offering service between the capitals. The following is planned operation for the week of 19APR20, based on OAG schedules listing as of 19APR20, additional changes remain likely.
Bergen – Stavanger 11 weekly
Copenhagen – Aalborg 9 weekly
Copenhagen – Oslo 14 weekly
Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly
Oslo – Alta 3 weekly
Oslo – Bardufoss 12 weekly
Oslo – Bergen 23 weekly
Oslo – Bodo 12 weekly
Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 6 weekly
Oslo – Haugesund 11 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly
Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly
Oslo – Lakselv 1 weekly
Oslo – Molde 6 weekly
Oslo – Stavanger 18 weekly
Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly
Oslo – Tromso 12 weekly
Oslo – Trondheim 26 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 6 weekly
Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 6 weekly
Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly
Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly
Trondheim – Bergen 11 weekly
Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly
Service to/from Stockholm Arlanda, as well as Copenhagen – Oslo, is operated by Airbus A320neo, while Copenhagen – Aalborg route is operated by ATR72. The rest of service is operated by Boeing 737-700/-800 aircraft.
