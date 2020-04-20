SAS week of 19APR20 operations

SAS earlier this month further reduced network offering, as the airline only focusing on domestic routes within Denmark, Norway and Sweden, as well as offering service between the capitals. The following is planned operation for the week of 19APR20, based on OAG schedules listing as of 19APR20, additional changes remain likely.



Bergen – Stavanger 11 weekly

Copenhagen – Aalborg 9 weekly

Copenhagen – Oslo 14 weekly

Copenhagen – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly

Oslo – Alesund 12 weekly

Oslo – Alta 3 weekly

Oslo – Bardufoss 12 weekly

Oslo – Bergen 23 weekly

Oslo – Bodo 12 weekly

Oslo – Harstad-Narvik 6 weekly

Oslo – Haugesund 11 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansand 11 weekly

Oslo – Kristiansund 12 weekly

Oslo – Lakselv 1 weekly

Oslo – Molde 6 weekly

Oslo – Stavanger 18 weekly

Oslo – Stockholm Arlanda 14 weekly

Oslo – Tromso 12 weekly

Oslo – Trondheim 26 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Kiruna 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Lulea 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Umea 6 weekly

Stockholm Arlanda – Visby 6 weekly

Tromso – Bodo 12 weekly

Tromso – Longyearbyen 3 weekly

Trondheim – Bergen 11 weekly

Trondheim – Bodo 12 weekly



Service to/from Stockholm Arlanda, as well as Copenhagen – Oslo, is operated by Airbus A320neo, while Copenhagen – Aalborg route is operated by ATR72. The rest of service is operated by Boeing 737-700/-800 aircraft.