Fuji Dream Airlines suspends scheduled operation 28APR20 – 17MAY20

Japanese carrier Fuji Dream Airlines on last Friday (24APR20) announced it will suspend all scheduled passenger operation on temporary basis, for the period of 28APR20 – 17MAY20. Due to this latest decision, following routes will be cancelled. Operational frequency is based on summer 2020 season, announced in late-January 2020.



Fukuoka – Niigata 1 daily

Kobe – Aomori 1 daily (new route launched on 29MAR20)

Kobe – Izumo 1 daily

Kobe – Kochi 2 daily

Matsumoto – Fukuoka 2 daily

Matsumoto – Kobe 1 daily

Matsumoto – Sapporo New Chitose 1 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Aomori 4 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Fukuoka 5 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Iwate-Hanamaki 4 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Izumo 2 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Kochi 3 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Kumamoto 3 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Niigata 2 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Yamagata 2 daily

Sapporo New Chitose – Yamagata 1 daily

Sendai – Izumo 1 daily

Shizuoka – Fukuoka 4 daily

Shizuoka – Izumo 1 daily

Shizuoka – Kagoshima 1 daily

Shizuoka – Kitakyushu 1 daily

Shizuoka – Sapporo Okadama 1 daily



Prior to the announcement on 24APR20, the airline on 21APR20 announced service reduction up to 31MAY20, which would see the airline operates following routes during the period of 29APR20 – 31MAY20:

Matsumoto – Fukuoka 1 daily

Nagoya Komaki – Fukuoka 1 daily

Shizuoka – Fukuoka 1 daily



The airline’s operation for the period of 18MAY20 – 31MAY20 remains pending, while reservation is suspended for the moment. The airline plans to provide further update by 08MAY20.